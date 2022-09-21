A Fox News Reporter Is Driving the White House Crazy by Exposing the Truth About the Border, Biden Insiders Say

September 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When it comes to the Joe Biden White House, journalism hurts. With the illegal immigration invasion topping 2 million this fiscal year and the issue becoming hotter as the midterm […] The post A Fox News Reporter Is Driving the White House Crazy by Exposing the Truth About the Border, Biden Insiders Say appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...