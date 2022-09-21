The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: It’s What’s for Dinner

The government of Haarlem, Netherlands, has banned ads for meat on buses and bus shelters and any other government-owned spaces. The ban also covers ads for fossil fuels, vehicles with internal combustion engines, and holiday flights. City officials said the move is aimed at reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.

