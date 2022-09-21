Brickbat: It’s What’s for Dinner

September 21, 2022 | Tags: REASON

The government of Haarlem, Netherlands, has banned ads for meat on buses and bus shelters and any other government-owned spaces. The ban also covers ads for fossil fuels, vehicles with internal combustion engines, and holiday flights. City officials said the move is aimed at reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.

The post Brickbat: It's What's for Dinner appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...