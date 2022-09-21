The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Complaint: Michigan Secretary Of State Broke Law By Outsourcing Voter Roll Cleanup To Left-Wing Group

Jocelyn BensonThe Thomas More Society has filed a complaint with Michigan’s Bureau of Elections against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for violating federal law in contracting with the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) to clean her state’s voter rolls. The complaint — filed on behalf of Pure Integrity Michigan Elections — argues that Benson violated the Help America […]


