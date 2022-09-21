House Judiciary Votes for Allowing NON-CITIZENS to Vote in Federal Elections

September 21, 2022

“There it is,” quipped one political commentator on social media. “There’s the way they turn illegal aliens into Democrat voters.”

The House Judiciary voted to allow non-citizens to vote in an amendment to the amendment in the nature of a substitute to H.R. 8770 today. As Tweeted by House Judiciary GOP:

Judiciary Democrats just voted to support NON-CITIZENS voting in our elections. There’s no hiding it. Democrats WANT non-citizens voting in our elections.

There’s no hiding it. Democrats WANT non-citizens voting in our elections. pic.twitter.com/ecdfgZ6exh — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 21, 2022

Before anyone gets too concerned, this still has a long way to go before it ever becomes law and almost certainly never could. But the sheer fact that Democrats are openly pushing for it now after years of pretending that wasn’t a motivating factor for them being so soft on the border is telling.

