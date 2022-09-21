John Fetterman Says He Won’t Defund The Police. His Latest Campaign Partner Says Otherwise.

Senate hopeful John Fetterman says he opposes efforts to defund police departments. That could put him at odds with his latest campaign partner, a left-wing political action committee that has called critics of the radical cause "squeamish centrists" and "appeasers." The post John Fetterman Says He Won’t Defund The Police. His Latest Campaign Partner Says Otherwise. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



