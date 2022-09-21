The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

President Larry Elder? The Conservative Radio Host Is Considering a Run for the White House in 2024 Even if Trump Runs

September 21, 2022

Conservative radio host Larry Elder suggested in a recent interview that he may run for president in 2024, adding that a presidential run by former President Donald Trump would not […] The post President Larry Elder? The Conservative Radio Host Is Considering a Run for the White House in 2024 Even if Trump Runs appeared first on The Western Journal.


