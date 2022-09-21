The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Putin Ally Dies in Reported Stair Accident on Day of Russian Troop Mobilization

September 21, 2022   |   Tags:

Anatoly Gerashchenko, a scientist with the Moscow Aviation Institute, reportedly died after plunging down “several flights of stairs” in Moscow, the institute said on Wednesday. According to Newsweek, the university […] The post Putin Ally Dies in Reported Stair Accident on Day of Russian Troop Mobilization appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x