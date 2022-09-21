The FBI’s Seizure of Mike Lindell’s Phone Was a Fishing Expedition on Behalf of Dominion Under the Guise of “Identity Theft”

September 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The Deep State cabal that participated in the theft of the 2020 election has taken their abuse of power to a new level with attacks on Mike Lindell and others who contend the election was stolen. They even went to the ludicrous degree of claiming computer crimes and identity theft as predicates for their warrants, but as newly released documents tell us, this all has to do with Dominion Voting Systems.

According to Law a Crime:

A search warrant for a company-issued cell phone used personally by Mike Lindell says the U.S. Department of Justice wanted to search the MyPillow CEO’s mobile device for information involving possible identity theft and computer crimes. Lindell and a collection of others who have espoused various conspiracy theories involving the 2020 election are listed in the document as “subjects” of a federal probe into those possible offenses. A copy of the warrant was filed around midday on Wednesday by Lindell’s attorneys as an attachment to a lawsuit filed the night before in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. The attachment was curiously not submitted contemporaneously with the original filing.

As a “subject” of the investigation, Lindell and others listed on the warrant are being classified as just short of “target.” That means that they aren’t just being looked at as possible witnesses. The FBI is fishing for crimes to pin on these people, and it appears that Dominion is the key to all of it.

From the warrant:

Everyone listed on the warrant has denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election. It’s assumed that all in some way have participated with Lindell in trying to uncover the truth about the various forms of voter fraud used in the massive, widespread operation. The article continues:

All of the named individuals have in various forms and venues complained about or denied the outcome of the 2020 election. Peters, Knisley, and Brown are already tied up in election-related cases in Colorado. Bishop is reportedly U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo. 3) former campaign manager. Frank is reportedly Lindell associate. Hayes is reportedly a surfer who developed a line of athletic clothing — a business he subsequently sold — and who claims the election that installed Joe Biden was botched. The warrant contains a 24-point list of data the FBI was authorized by U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung to seize. Leung was appointed by the district court in 2011. The first item on the list is this: “[a]ll records and information relating to damage to any Dominion computerized voting system, including any impairment to, or attempt to impair, the integrity or availability of data, a program, a system, or information.” The feds were also seeking information “relating to the attachment of any peripheral to any Dominion computerized voting system, including any USB flash storage drive or other external media storage.” The FBI also wanted to see if Lindell’s phone contained evidence that “any software, program, application, or code” was “used to obtain information about the configuration, security features, contents, or vulnerabilities of any Dominion computerized voting system.” As to Hayes specifically, the warrant says the feds were looking for information “relating to Conan James Hayes’ use of another person’s name, photograph, credentials, or other identifying information or documents.” Further sought were “records and information” that could lead agents to the “geographical location” of any subject of the probe, information about any subject’s “state of mind,” and data about whether a subject attempted to “conceal . . . involvement” with the cited offenses.

What the article is unwilling to say without direct evidence, we’ll go ahead and say for them. This reads like a movie script in which an evil company leans on their connections in the FBI to use law enforcement as a weapon against those who may implicate both the company and the FBI itself in past crimes. In this case, it seems Dominion has not been satisfied with strongarming anyone who questions the legitimacy of the election. They need to silence anyone who’s still looking into it, and that includes Lindell and his cohorts.

But this isn’t just about Lindell’s efforts. He was specifically chosen as a high-profile election denier to send a message to anyone else who continues to question the results. It has been nearly two years since the election was stolen and nobody has been held accountable. The Deep State and everyone else involved wants to keep it that way, not just to stay out of trouble but to enable similar voter fraud in the future.

Leave a comment about this story on our new Substack.

The post The FBI’s Seizure of Mike Lindell’s Phone Was a Fishing Expedition on Behalf of Dominion Under the Guise of “Identity Theft” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...