[VIDEO] Biden’s Unscripted Response to “DeSantis Sending Migrants to Delaware” Could Land Him in Trouble

September 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, leave it to Joe Biden to screw something up. It’s a gift he has. Everything he touches turns to dust. And things really get hairy when Joe goes “off script.” I mean, it’s bad enough when he can’t read his gigantic jumbo teleprompter, but when Joe tries using his brain to answer reporters’ questions, things can turn funky and bizarre real fast. This is usually when the White House and media have to swoop in a few hours later and tell us what Joe “really meant to say…” Well, that might be what happens this time, because when Joe



Read More...