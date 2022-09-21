[VIDEO] BY FAR, Biden’s Most Confused and Embarrassing Moment Trying to Find His Way Off Stage

September 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If there’s one thing Joe Biden struggles with, it’s finding his way off a 6-foot stage. I have never seen a grown man have this much trouble finding his way off a stage, but here we are… And while I know we’ve seen him get confused many times in the past, this moment here is by far the absolute most confused and embarrassing. Not only does Joe not know where to go, but he appears to get really confused by the announcer’s voice as if it was someone on stage addressing him. It’s a ghastly few moments of hell for



Read More...