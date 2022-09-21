Watch: Rand Paul Blasts Biden As "Not In Charge Of White House Or His Own Wits"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

GOP Senator Rand Paul noted Tuesday that Joe Biden’s own officials are directly contradicting him after Biden declared the COVID pandemic to be over.

Fauci also disputes Biden: “We are not where we need to be if we’re going to be able to, quote, ‘live with the virus’.” pic.twitter.com/oXpA2RVB4w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022

But KJP kept on defending his comments and 'putting them in context'...

WH @PressSec says Biden didn't actually mean the Covid pandemic is over despite saying it: "Just to step back for a second, when he made those comments, he was walking through the Detroit car show, the halls of the Detroit car show, he was looking around." pic.twitter.com/JUMzkkA1P8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2022

“This may come as a surprise to you, but I am not sure that Joe Biden is fully in charge of the government — or fully in charge of his wits, for that matter,” Paul said during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters

Who is the president of the United States? pic.twitter.com/vRM1Mq56Lu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022

Paul continued, “The thing is, the response to this [from those in power] has always been about submission and control of the individual. These are the people who truly believe in the nanny state.”

“Whether it’s your business they want to be in charge of, or your health care — they can’t give it up,” Paul asserted, adding that “The pandemic was over two years ago in Florida. It’s still going on in the minds of Democrats, but it hasn’t been on the ground on for a long time.”

The Senator also compared Anthony Fauci and other scientific ‘experts’ calling for continued use of masks to 17th century European beak mask plague figures.

“Dr. Fauci’s science is not far removed from that,” Paul said, further noting that while Fauci previously touted natural immunity to viruses, “now he only wants us to submit. He wants to be in charge if he can get one more hit on television.”

“The [N95] masks did not change the trajectory of the disease at all. The stickers on the floor only made the people who made the stickers richer,” Paul urged.

