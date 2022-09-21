Watch: Russian TV Hosts Get into Major Argument as Russia’s War Against Ukraine Goes from Bad to Worse

September 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Russian television panelist argued against the Vladimir Putin regime’s imperialist view of Ukraine in a rare moment of candor on the state-controlled NTV network earlier this month. Television pundit […] The post Watch: Russian TV Hosts Get into Major Argument as Russia's War Against Ukraine Goes from Bad to Worse appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...