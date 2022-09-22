AP Hides Crucial Details About Killing Of Republican Teenager

When reporting on a fatal and apparently intentional hit-and-run of a North Dakotan teenager, the Associated Press failed to mention the perpetrator’s motive: his belief that his victim held “Republican extremist” views. Forty-one-year-old Shannon Brandt told the police that he “hit” 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car because he believed the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group” […]



Read More...