Biden’s 1974 Interview Where He Talked “Sexy” About His Deceased Wife Shows EXACTLY Who He is…

September 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you’re wondering if Joe Biden has always been a creep, the answer is yes. Citizen Free Press linked to a 1974 interview of Joe Biden. The piece was about the death of his wife Neilia. Biden’s wife had been dead for two years when he gave this interview. She and Joe’s young daughter died in a car accident. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the accident, which was ruled Neilia’s fault. Was she drinking? Was it suicide, or just a random accident? Here’s what Wikipedia said about the accident: Police determined that Neilia drove into the path of the



Read More...