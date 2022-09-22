DeVos: Republicans Must Seize ‘Window of Opportunity’ on School Choice

September 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former secretary of education Betsy DeVos on Wednesday said blowback against COVID-era school closures and "woke" teachers has given Republicans a "window of opportunity" to help parents seize control of their children’s education. The post DeVos: Republicans Must Seize ‘Window of Opportunity’ on School Choice appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...