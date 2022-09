Matt Walsh Accused Of Endangering Nazis By Sharing Pictures Of Auschwitz

September 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Walsh is once again stirring up controversy after he shared pictures of Nazi death camps on his Twitter account with the words "We must never let this kind of evil happen ever again." Critics have called his social media posts a clear incitement to violence against Nazi people.



