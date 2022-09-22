No Matter How Badly You Think Bill Gates Can Make You Cringe, His Corn Video Is Far Worse
September 22, 2022
This is bad.
According to The Gateway Pundit:
Gates is featured in the video lip-singing song lyrics sung by a child as he stands in a kitchen wearing t-shirt emblazoned with, “Ask me about corn.”
“It’s corn!” Gates exclaims, as he takes a large bite out of a corn ear. “It has the juice!”
The 27-second video also features a photo of Gates as a child holding a corncob in a corn field.
Corn “accounts for 30% of the food consumed in Africa. But it is at risk. African crop researchers are creating a new, more resilient type of corn,” the caption on the video states.
When you’re a leader among the depopulationists, there is nothing that can be too cringe. Now multiply that by a thousand and you have Bill Gates.
