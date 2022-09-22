The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

No Matter How Badly You Think Bill Gates Can Make You Cringe, His Corn Video Is Far Worse

September 22, 2022   |   Tags:

This is bad.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Gates is featured in the video lip-singing song lyrics sung by a child as he stands in a kitchen wearing t-shirt emblazoned with, “Ask me about corn.”

“It’s corn!” Gates exclaims, as he takes a large bite out of a corn ear. “It has the juice!”

The 27-second video also features a  photo of Gates as a child holding a corncob in a corn field.

Corn “accounts for 30% of the food consumed in Africa. But it is at risk. African crop researchers are creating a new, more resilient type of corn,” the caption on the video states.

When you’re a leader among the depopulationists, there is nothing that can be too cringe. Now multiply that by a thousand and you have Bill Gates.

The post No Matter How Badly You Think Bill Gates Can Make You Cringe, His Corn Video Is Far Worse appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x