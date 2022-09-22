They Are Controlling The Free Fall Collapse Of The American Economy
September 22, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYThey know exactly what they are doing. The “experts” that run the Federal Reserve know that if they dramatically hike interest rates it will cause countless American workers to lose their jobs and it will absolutely crush the housing market. And even though those two things are already starting to happen, they just announced another …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments