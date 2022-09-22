Trump Says He Thinks FBI Agents Took His Will

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 2022. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

FBI agents raiding Mar-a-Lago in August might have taken former President Donald Trump’s will, Trump said on Sept. 21.

“They took a lot. I think they took my will. I found out yesterday, I said, ‘where is it?’ I think they took my will,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Trump says he thinks the FBI took his will. pic.twitter.com/Vnzg9UwRZ8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 22, 2022

The FBI has referred inquiries on the raid to the Department of Justice, its parent agency. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Agents executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Aug. 8 took some 100 documents marked classified in addition to over 11,000 non-classified documents, according to an inventory list released by the government. The government has also acknowledged that agents seized three of Trump’s passports.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, later revealed in a court filing that the seized materials include “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information.”

Trump has said the FBI took his “complete and highly confidential medical file and history” in addition to tax records.

If the will was taken, “that could cause a lot of problems if that gets published,” Trump said on Tuesday, adding that some people may not be happy while others might be pleased.

A law enforcement officer stands outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 8, 2022. (Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images)

Surveillance Footage

When agents went to Mar-a-Lago, they asked representatives of Trump to turn off surveillance cameras, Trump and his team have said. Trump’s representatives refused, but Trump has yet to release the footage.

Sean Hannity, host of the Fox show, wondered why that was.

