Watch: Rand Paul Promises To "Find The Paper Trail" For Lab Leak COVID Origin

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul vowed this week to continue to expose the origins of the COVID pandemic and uncover a paper trail that he is positive will lead back to the Wuhan lab research funded by Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes of Health.

“The entire pandemic, if it came from a lab, the fact that he approved the research and funded the lab would draw culpability to himself.” Paul said of Fauci during an appearance on Fox Business.

“Culpability to all of these people who made the unwise decision to send money to China to do dangerous research. That’s why they steadfastly resist this,” the Senator added referring to his efforts in the Senate.

Paul continued, “If you look at the early e-mails when they first discovered the sequence of this virus, January 31 of 2020, they are quite frightened. There are harried e-mails going back and forth until 2:30 in the morning.”

“All of the initial scientists are saying to him, holy cow. We have looked at the sequence and it looks like it has been manipulated in the lab. In fact, it has a cleavage site. The way the virus gets into the cell, that we do not see in nature, typically, and that Chinese last year ask us money to do that research,” Paul further explained.

“All kinds of alarms and bells went off for a day or two,” the Senator added.

“And then we have another couple of e-mails where Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci are talking about how they are science, and this would be really damaging to science and the NIH, and all the taxpayer money we get and also to themselves personally,” Paul further stated, asserting “So they began a cover-up.”

“I think it is probably the biggest in the history of science and we will get to the bottom of this. I promise you, there will be a paper trail,” Paul urged.

“Should we win in November, I will use every bit of subpoena power to get every bit of data. We will bring all of the scientists under oath and we will get to the bottom of this,” Paul vowed.

Watch:

Paul recently slammed Fauci for taking the default position of trying to “cover up” his activities, including potentially encouraging social media companies to censor medical information.

The Senator has warned the NIH that it should not attempt to destroy any documents relating to or in the possession of Anthony Fauci as he retires.

Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 22, 2022

Paul has called for restricting the exporting of DNA technology to China in the same way nuclear technology to the Communist regime is restricted, and has revealed in his Senate hearings that there is a committee that is supposed to oversee experimentation with potentially lethal viruses, but that it is above the oversight of Congress.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.