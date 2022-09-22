While The Left Pushes Plant Based Foods, “Beyond Meat” is Rumored to Be Going Bankrupt

September 22, 2022

The “Beyond Meat” fad came in fast and furious and is now leaving with its leafy tail tucked firmly between its legs. The company isn’t generating revenue, and they’re now laying people off, as the fast food giants, who gave the plant-based idea a good run, say, “no thanks.” The whole thing is a total flop, and I guess someone should go check on Bill Gates and make sure he and his “lab meat” are okay. Sales of the fake meat have gone dry. The fast-food trials may have gotten some curiosity and a few taste tests here and there,



