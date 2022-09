Collapse Incoming? Antichrist Pope Francis Orders Transfer Of ALL Assets To Vatican Bank

September 23, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Is Pope Francis eluding to an economic crash of epic proportions? He has ordered the Holy See to transfer all of its assets to the Vatican Bank by October 1st. That means there is just over one week to comply with the Pope’s demands. The Holy See, which is the central government of the Roman …



Read More...