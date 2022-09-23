The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Far-Left Justin Trudeau Lifts Canada’s Border Vaccine Mandate While Biden Keeps America’s

September 23, 2022

(Reuters) — Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The post Far-Left Justin Trudeau Lifts Canada’s Border Vaccine Mandate While Biden Keeps America’s appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


