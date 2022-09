GOP Prepares For End Of ‘One Party Rule’ With ‘Commitment to America’

September 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

MONONGAHELA, Pa.—House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) outlined on Friday a governing agenda of what voters can expect in 2023 and beyond should Republicans retake Congress this November. The post GOP Prepares For End Of ‘One Party Rule’ With ‘Commitment to America’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...