Kansas Cop Tased 12-Year-Old Autistic Boy Who Was Handcuffed, Shackled, & Hogtied

September 23, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Here’s the deal, you do anything you’re not supposed to do I will tase you again.” Topeka, KS — The facts are not disputed. Jackson County deputy Matthew Honas pulled out his taser and shocked a 12-year-old boy who he had already handcuffed, shackled, and hogtied in the back of his cruiser. Despite these undisputed …



