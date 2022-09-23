Something Magical is Happening in Nevada — It’s Called a “RED WAVE” and Dems Must Be in a PANIC

September 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, folks, I don’t know if you’ve had a chance to see what’s happening in Nevada right now, but I can tell you… it’s nothing short of magical. As we speak, the “RED WAVE” we’ve been talking about for eons now is starting to rear its lovely head. And we’re now able to get a better picture of what’s to come. Now, I know we’re still a couple of months out, and I am not trying to jinx us or count our eggs before they hatch, but I gotta tell you, our candidate Joe Lombardo is running one helluva campaign.



