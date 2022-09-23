Soros Prosecutor Twice Sprung Criminal Who Went On To Kill A Man

September 23, 2022

In May, Kevin Alexander Lemus was released from jail for the second time in a month, thanks to one of Virginia's top progressive prosecutors. Four months later, he killed a man. Lemus confessed to second-degree murder for the shooting of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, Fairfax County police announced on Wednesday. Fairfax County commonwealth’s attorney Steve […] The post Soros Prosecutor Twice Sprung Criminal Who Went On To Kill A Man appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



