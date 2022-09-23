The Solution Series: Family Preparedness and Building a Survival Community with Stefan Verstappen (Video)

“What I am recommending now is for someone to join an existing community…. You’ve got to meet people in your neighborhood. So, that means joining the neighborhood watch program, or the block parent program, or join a service club like the Rotarians, the Lions Club, or certainly your local church.”~ Stefan Verstappen Please login to watch the …



Read More...