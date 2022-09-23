This Ohio School District Is Promoting an ‘LGBTQ+ Resource Guide’ With Instructions on Sex Work, Abortions

September 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Teachers in an Ohio school district are wearing name badges that students can scan with their phones to access an "LGBTQ+ resource guide," which includes instructions on how to get abortions and "organize like a sex worker." The post This Ohio School District Is Promoting an ‘LGBTQ+ Resource Guide’ With Instructions on Sex Work, Abortions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...