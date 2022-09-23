[VIDEO] Dazed and Confused: Biden’s Eyes Look 1000 Miles Away, And He’s Making Up Words Again

September 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

One thing Joe Biden is good at is making up words. We’ve seen him do it many times. And it’s not because of some “childhood stutter,” which was an excuse so lame, that even Dems and the media stopped using it. In the video I am going to share with you, Biden looks lost, and he’s speaking “gibberish” again, or making up words. I am going to give you my opinion of what’s going on. Now, before I do, I want to make it perfectly clear that I am not a doctor, and the only experience I have dealing with



Read More...