WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 12

September 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It was another challenging week for President Joe Biden. The 79-year-old commander in chief attempted to reassure the American people of his mental fitness during an interview with 60 Minutes, but he struggled to form a coherent sentence. "I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself, my own head, the number of years," Biden said. "I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than fly. I mean, it's just not." The post WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 12 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



