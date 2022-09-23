‘We’ve Been Warned’: Biden Admin Threatens Family Farms With Proposed New Climate Change Mandate

September 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Echoing conflicts from Sri Lanka to Canada to the Netherlands, tensions between farmers and green-minded government policymakers are building in the United States, where producers are squaring off against a costly proposed […] The post 'We've Been Warned': Biden Admin Threatens Family Farms With Proposed New Climate Change Mandate appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...