China: Anybody That Stands In Our Reunification Of Taiwan Will Be Crushed By The Wheels Of History

September 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

While the United States and Taiwan do not have a mutual defense pact, the country does receive weaponry from the United States. On Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill that would declare Taiwan as a non-NATO ally and provide Taiwan with $4.5 billion for defense over the next four years. China made clear its resolve to reunify with the self-governing island on Saturday, warning international leaders that anybody who stands in its way will be “crushed by the wheels of history.” Though strong, the rhetoric used was very standard for the Chinese leadership. Foreign Minister Wang Yi



Read More...