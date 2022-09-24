Climate Hawk Sean Casten Flew 6,000 Miles, Stayed in Luxury European Hotel to Fight Global Warming

September 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Illinois Democratic congressman Sean Casten, who has called the climate "crisis" a "code red emergency," flew roughly 6,000 miles and stayed in a luxury European hotel to fight global warming, House disclosures show. The post Climate Hawk Sean Casten Flew 6,000 Miles, Stayed in Luxury European Hotel to Fight Global Warming appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...