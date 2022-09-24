FL Judge Won’t Dismiss DeSantis Request To Dismiss Lawsuit Filed By State Prosecutor

September 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A court turned down Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a prosecutor he had suspended in August for breaking the state’s new statute banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying he wanted more information about the governor’s reasoning. DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Andrew Warren on August 4, charging the twice-elected Hillsborough County Democrat of “incompetence and intentional contempt of his duties” for refusing to uphold the state’s abortion statute. Even while Judge Robert Hinkle declared on Monday that the trial could start, he also denied Warren’s request to temporarily return to his previous



Read More...