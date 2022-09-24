Government Pushs A “Digital Dollar” So It Can Seize Assets At Will & Enslave Humanity
September 24, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYThe digital dollar is the endgame. No matter what side of the political spectrum you fall on, this will be the permanent and inescapable enslavement the ruling classes of the globe desperately need in order to remain in power. You will own nothing, while a handful of people will own everything. You will exist if they …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments