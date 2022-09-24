Pfizer CEO Gets Covid for Second Time in Six Weeks, Admits He Has NOT Taken Latest Boosters

News of a “fully-vaccinated” and boosted celebrity getting Covid-19 is not new. It’s no longer uncommon for them to get it a second time in just a few weeks, almost as if they’re trying to normalize the inefficacy of the drugs. But the announcement by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla of his second diagnosis in six weeks highlighted something interesting.

See if you can catch it…

I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us.

I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) September 24, 2022

Since I have never considered getting the first jab, let alone the second, third, fourth, or fifth jab, I had never read the CDC guidelines about the drugs. Now that Bourla has posted about it, I decided to look into why the guidelines say to wait three months after previous cases.

The reason they claim is because infections offer 90 days protection from natural antibodies. Yet as we’ve seen, this hasn’t been the case for those who have been vaccinated. They seem to get it weeks or even days after testing negative.

Moreover, they tell people to get jabbed even if they have natural antibodies, then tell people not to get jabbed three months after infection due to… natural antibodies. Which is it?

There are two things we know about the “science” associated with Covid and vaccines. First, there is nothing consistent about the “science” itself. Second, this isn’t really about medical science. It’s all political science and Kabuki Theater.

