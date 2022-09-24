Russian Commander Shuts Down Unruly Recruits, Reveals the Stakes: ‘The Games Are Over, You Are All Military … Any Questions?’

September 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A new video reveals Russian military draftees finding out they’re headed for Ukraine — and some aren’t happy about it. A Russian military commissar makes it clear that he’s not […] The post Russian Commander Shuts Down Unruly Recruits, Reveals the Stakes: 'The Games Are Over, You Are All Military ... Any Questions?' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...