12-Year-Old Girl Shoots Father in Alleged Plot With Friend to Murder Their Families And Pets

September 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This gruesome and bizarre story involves a young girl, only 12 years old. So, that would make her at the very end of Gen Z, possibly the beginning of the Alpha Generation, the one coming up after Gen Z. Either way, what a mess this story is. I saw it posted in the New York Post, and I couldn’t believe what I was reading. So, it starts out like this — a 12-year-old girl shot her father and then turned the gun on herself after making a very confusing pact with a friend, who was also 12-years-old, to murder their



Read More...