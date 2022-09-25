Abstract Liberalism & Colorblindness: Making Racism an Inescapable Concept
September 25, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYMany Americans believe we have overcome racism. It is evident that African Americans have the same opportunities to excel and pursue their life ambitions as anyone else does. Black people are just as much a part of American society as White people, and enjoy the same rights, privileges, and protections of law as White people …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments