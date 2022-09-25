All the News That Gives You Fits

September 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In August, researchers writing in the journal Health Communication reported findings from a study of media consumption habits. In results that will come as no surprise to anyone who has spent five minutes on Twitter, they found that Americans who engaged in "problematic media consumption"—that is, excessive amounts of news viewing online, in print, and on television—experienced harmful mental health effects as well as disruptions to sleep and in their personal interactions with others. "While we want people to remain engaged in the news, it is important that they have a healthier relationship with the news," one of the researchers noted in a press release.



