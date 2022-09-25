Cleveland Rocks

September 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Only 14 men have served two full terms as president of the United States. Of those 14, Grover Cleveland is perhaps the least well-known. Which is odd. Our two-term chief executives are some of the most famous presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Franklin Roosevelt, and Ronald Reagan. But all of them are fairly familiar to the general educated reader. Grover Cleveland, in contrast, falls in the category of the mostly forgotten facial-hair-presidents-of-the-late-19th century. The post Cleveland Rocks appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...