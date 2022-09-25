Every Republican Should Hear New Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Message and Make It Their Platform

September 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

It’s at least a little ironic that after decades of leftist rule, it’s Italy that embraces the type of nationalism that should be the model for the western world. We need boldness in leadership, not “woke” or globalist ideologies surrounding climate change and proper pronouns.

We need Republicans to act like Giorgia Meloni.

It isn’t just that she’s against the radical leftism that’s pervading across the western world. Many Republicans can make that claim. But goes so far as to proclaim the solutions that are unpopular in woke culture but fundamental to the survival of western society. Listen (well, read if you don’t speak Italian):

Giorgia Meloni

"Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology, yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death, no to the violence of Islam, yes to safer borders, no to mass immigration, yes to work for our people” pic.twitter.com/Xf1tDhh1gG — Merissa Hansen (@MerissaHansen17) September 26, 2022

“Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology, yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death, no to the violence of Islam, yes to safer borders, no to mass immigration, yes to work for our people.”

One can argue she sounds a lot like Donald Trump, though perhaps even more honest about the problems that plague society. “Natural families” are a key to any society’s success and the vast majority of Republicans have bowed to LGBTQIA+ supremacy in one way or another.

The post Every Republican Should Hear New Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Message and Make It Their Platform appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...