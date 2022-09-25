Massive Fire Erupts at World’s Largest Produce Market But the Food Crisis Is Totally Not Manufactured, Y’All

The last time I was “fact-checked” by sites like Snopes and Politifact, it was over my claim last year that someone (most likely the globalist elites pushing The Great Reset) was intentionally sabotaging food processing plants, spreading bird flu, and hitting large food markets that supply the people with precious sustenance.

These “fact-checkers” said it was all a coincidence.

In 2022, we’ve seen many more of these “coincidences” popping up and more people are starting to wake up to the truth. The latest episode is happening right now in Paris, France, where the world’s largest food market is ablaze.

NOW – Rungis, the largest wholesale fresh produce market in the world, is on fire in Paris.pic.twitter.com/jUbrl8VRbL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 25, 2022

Just another coincidence, right?

According to ABC News:

A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world. Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area in Paris’ southern suburbs, as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze at the Rungis International Market. Capt. Marc Le Moine, a spokesman for the Paris fire service, said no one was injured. The fire was brought under control and there was no risk of it spreading from the soccer field-sized warehouse, covering an area of 7,000 square meters (1.7 acres), he said. The cause of the blaze was unknown but will be investigated, he added. The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.

If you haven’t woken up yet, please do so now. If you know people who haven’t woken up yet, do what you can to get them caught up and aware. This isn’t fearmongering. These problems are real and getting worse.

Un important #incendie est en cours dans un bâtiment du marché de #Rungis (94), le plus grand marché de produits frais au monde. La fumée est visible à des kilomètres pic.twitter.com/LyLAQrQ4zU — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) September 25, 2022

France… The manufactured food crisis rolls on with the worlds largest fresh product market (Rungis) going up in smoke. pic.twitter.com/zMBr1suGRV — Pelham (@Resist_05) September 25, 2022

VAL-DE-MARNE : Un important #incendie s'est déclaré dans un entrepôt du marché de #Rungis. Le panache de fumée est visible à des kilomètres à la ronde.pic.twitter.com/Ln6XFXENxm — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) September 25, 2022

RUNGIS – Il n’y a qu’un seul entrepôt qui brûle et les pompiers sont entrain de maîtriser l’incendie. Les flammes sont impressionnantes mais tout le Marché International n’est pas en feu. pic.twitter.com/rgAeXCwQUM — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 25, 2022

