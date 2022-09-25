The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mob Of People Spontaneously Ransack Wawa Convenience Store In Philadelphia

A mob of people entered a Wawa convenience store on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia and broke out into a riot, seemingly without warning or reason.  There's no comment yet from Philadelphia police on the cause of the rampage.  As the economic situation in the US continues to decline and prices continue to rise on most goods, expect to see more scenes like this one on a regular basis.

