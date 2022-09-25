[VIDEO] Pelosi Booed at NYC Music Festival

September 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This is how it should be. These globalist commie politicians should be booed wherever they go. But I will say, this was a curious boo for Pelosi. This should be her “home turf,” and I would have thought she’d have been cheered not jeered. It happened at a music/climate change festival in New York City. Pelosi took the stage, and she got booed. I guess the militant climate crowd doesn’t think she’s doing enough to “save the planet” from blowing up in 8 years. Or is it 10 years? It’s hard to keep track, this has been going on since



Read More...