White Supremacy Is Not Chicago’s Biggest Problem Despite What Lori Lightfoot Claims

September 25, 2022

It’s always about race to Democrat Lori Lightfoot. She is so fearful of White people that she wouldn’t even let one interview her. But the reality on the streets is that White supremacy isn’t the problem.

Crime is rampant. It’s getting worse. Yet all she wants to do is ignite more race wars. Here is what the citizens of Chicago deal with on a daily basis:

[Warning: Graphic Video]

The post White Supremacy Is Not Chicago’s Biggest Problem Despite What Lori Lightfoot Claims appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


