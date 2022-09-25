White Supremacy Is Not Chicago’s Biggest Problem Despite What Lori Lightfoot Claims

It’s always about race to Democrat Lori Lightfoot. She is so fearful of White people that she wouldn’t even let one interview her. But the reality on the streets is that White supremacy isn’t the problem.

Crime is rampant. It’s getting worse. Yet all she wants to do is ignite more race wars. Here is what the citizens of Chicago deal with on a daily basis:

[Warning: Graphic Video]

White supremacists attack an elderly Asian man after demanding to see his ID, robbing him of all his belongings and viciously assaulting him. He bleeds profusely and no one does anything about it. Welcome to Mayor Lightfoot's Chicago. pic.twitter.com/DZCowTLmaT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2022

