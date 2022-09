Batman Unable To Keep Up With With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat

September 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

GOTHAM CITY — Batman has finally been forced to hang up his cape and abandon his beloved city as the crime rate continues to soar under Democrat leadership. Following the election of another democrat, Mayor Tori Tightfoot, Batman has decided he just can't keep up with the crime anymore.



Read More...