FBI Attempts To Cover For Woman Who Sold Over 8,000 Children & Made 200 Million Dollars Doing It
September 26, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“Whatever is tolerated by the people at the top will certainly come to the bottom, and this at the expense of the innocent.” Shortly before John McAfee, the anti-virus software guru who allegedly committed suicide, took a short time during an interview to remind the world that the responsible party for child trafficking in this …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments