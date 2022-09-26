The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

MSNBC, CNN Ignore Sex Assault Allegations Against Dem Senate Candidate

September 26, 2022   |   Tags:

A Democratic Senate candidate who has raised millions in his bid to unseat Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) was accused last week of sexually assaulting his former campaign manager. MSNBC, CNN, and other national media have yet to give the story any attention. The post MSNBC, CNN Ignore Sex Assault Allegations Against Dem Senate Candidate appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x