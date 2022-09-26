MSNBC, CNN Ignore Sex Assault Allegations Against Dem Senate Candidate

September 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Democratic Senate candidate who has raised millions in his bid to unseat Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) was accused last week of sexually assaulting his former campaign manager. MSNBC, CNN, and other national media have yet to give the story any attention. The post MSNBC, CNN Ignore Sex Assault Allegations Against Dem Senate Candidate appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



